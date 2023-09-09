Iran president reaffirms strong opposition to Azerbaijan construction of corridor in Armenian territory

President Raisi was speaking with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on the phone on Saturday.

He was referring to Azerbaijan’s threats to carve out a chunk of territory along the Iranian-Armenian border to make a corridor it calls “Zangezur” which would obliterate the land border between Iran and Armenia.

Raisi also said cooperation with any foreign party, holding military drills with them and making suspicious trips would only make the situation more complicated.

The Iranian president further stressed that Iran is ready to help Armenia and Azerbaijan republic resolve their dispute.

Pashinian also hailed Iran’s effective and constructive role in establishing, maintaining and strengthening peace, stability and security in the region.