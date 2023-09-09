Saturday, September 9, 2023
Iran president reaffirms strong opposition to Azerbaijan construction of corridor in Armenian territory

By IFP Editorial Staff
Raisi and Pashinyan

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has reaffirmed Iran’s strong opposition to any geopolitical change along its border regions.

President Raisi was speaking with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on the phone on Saturday.

He was referring to Azerbaijan’s threats to carve out a chunk of territory along the Iranian-Armenian border to make a corridor it calls “Zangezur” which would obliterate the land border between Iran and Armenia.

Raisi also said cooperation with any foreign party, holding military drills with them and making suspicious trips would only make the situation more complicated.

The Iranian president further stressed that Iran is ready to help Armenia and Azerbaijan republic resolve their dispute.

Pashinian also hailed Iran’s effective and constructive role in establishing, maintaining and strengthening peace, stability and security in the region.

