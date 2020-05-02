Iran President Praises Central Bank’s Efforts to Meet Basic Demands

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has praised the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) for its efforts to meet the domestic demands and provide the necessary funding amid the severe international conditions caused by the coronavirus.

In a telephone conversation with the governor of the Central Bank of Iran on Friday, President Rouhani was briefed on the latest measures and developments in the process of providing foreign currency financing for the basic and necessary commodities in Iran.

The president was also informed about the details of the Central Bank’s efforts to repatriate foreign currency earned from exports, the CBI’s use of various resources at its disposal, and the bank’s strategies to supply the basic and necessary products that the country needs.

President Rouhani also commended the CBI for satisfying the necessary domestic demands under the difficult international conditions according to the plans formulated by the administration.

For his part, CBI Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati expounded on the process of his organization’s activities for open market operation in the money and capital markets.

The latest report by the Central Bank of Iran shows that the monthly fluctuation in the producer price index, which is a leading indicator, has fortunately stood at minus 0.8 in the month of Farvardin (March 20 – April 19) after more than a year, Hemmati added.