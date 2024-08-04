Iran president makes new appointments

Former economic minister Ali Tayebnia, 64, who was widely speculated to be at the helm of the ministry again, has been designated as the president’s senior adviser.

Tayebnia, as a veteran and decorated economist in Iran, is a graduate of the University of Tehran and the London School of Economics and is known for reining in the runaway inflation under former president Hassan Rouhani.

In another decree, Pezeshkian appointed Hamid Pourmohammadi as the vice president and head of the Planning and Budget Organization.

Pourmohammadi, 56, has served as the deputy head of the Central Bank and deputy chief of Banking Affairs of the Ministry of Economy among other posts.

Iranian politician and physician Shahram Dabiri will also be the president’s deputy for parliamentary affairs.

Pezeshkian, who was sworn in as Iran’s ninth president on Tuesday, is in the throes of putting together a cabinet, with former foreign minister and nuclear negotiator Mohammad Javad Zarif playing a leading role.

In an earlier decree, Pezeshkian appointed Zarif as deputy president for strategic affairs.