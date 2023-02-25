Saturday, February 25, 2023
Iran President says IRGC registered brilliant record in anti-terror fight

By IFP Media Wire
Ebrahim Raisi

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has said that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has registered a brilliant record in the fight against terrorist groups.

In the commemoration ceremony of the birthday of Imam Hussein (PBUH) and the Day of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards in West Azarbaijan province, Raisi stated that IRGC has registered a brilliant record in the fight against terrorism.

The enemies are afraid of the IRGC that seeks to defend the divine and human values, he noted, adding that the enemies have imagined that by assassinating the IRGC’s forces, they will cast doubt on the hearts of Iranian forces and people, but it is just a false imagination.

Appreciating IRGC’s efficient and effective efforts in the country’s progress and defending divine as well as human values, President Raisi underlined that IRGC registered a brilliant record in holy defense besides natural disasters including earthquake, and flood all over the country.

Enemies have repeatedly failed against the Islamic Republic of Iran and declared it themselves, he underscored, noting that defeat is the usual situation of the enemies against the Islamic government.

