In the message, Raisi said Iran is ready for further all-out cooperation with Pakistan under its new government.

He expressed hope that the two countries will work to upgrade their cooperation to the level, “favorable” to both nations.

The Pakistani parliament elected Shehbaz Sharif as the 23rd prime minister of the country.

He is the head of the Muslim League Nawaz and was elected as the joint candidate of the party and Pakistan’s Democratic Movement, after the MPs ousted Imran Khan as premier.