Friday, August 25, 2023
Iran president back home from South Africa visit

By IFP Editorial Staff
President Ebrahim Raisi

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, who had traveled to South Africa to take part in 15th BRICS Summit at the head of a high-ranking delegation, arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran earlier on Friday.

Upon his arrival, Raisi gave a highlight of his meetings with officials from BRICS group of major emerging economies – namely Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

In a briefing at Mehrabad airport, Raisi said Iranian officials held 14 official and behind-the-closed-doors meetings, including a meeting between Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Owji and energy officials in Johannesburg to overhaul five oil refineries in South Africa.

The Iranian president underlined the significance of BRICS as one of the global alliances that plays a major role in economic and commercial cooperation in the world.

Raisi held talks with his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall on Thursday and said Tehran sought to improve its relations with African countries based on mutual respect and benefit, despite Western states that only want to plunder Africa’s natural resources and wealth.

He also met with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan as well as his counterparts from India, Bangladesh, and Brazil before departing for Tehran early on Friday.
President Raisi also held consultations with Chinese counterpart in Thursday.

