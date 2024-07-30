Iran says supports any initiative to end Gaza war

South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola, who has taken a trip to Tehran to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the new Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian, met with Bagheri for talks and shared his views on continued expansion and enhancement of ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Iranian caretaker foreign minister congratulated South Africa for the successful elections and formation of a new government and wished Lamola success in his new and important position as the foreign minister of South Africa.

Bagheri said the promotion of ties between the two countries during the previous administration was satisfactory and expressed hope that bilateral ties will seriously and effectively be promoted and existing economic capacities in Iran and South Africa will be exploited through efforts by the new administrations and the presidents in both countries to serve the interests of two nations.

Meanwhile, the Iranian acting foreign minister highlighted the high capacities for cooperation between the two countries in international political and judicial fields by adopting multilateral mechanisms to counter unilateral approaches and the illegitimate restrictions imposed by some Western countries, with the US on top of them, against independent countries by abusing issues such as human rights, terrorism, and non-proliferation.

Bagheri hailed Lamola for his outstanding role as an undaunted and innovative diplomat in pursuing the case of the Zionist regime’s crimes at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the special efforts by the South African government to denounce the regime’s crimes in international legal and judicial circles.

He also stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran fully supports South Africa’s vital role in this regard, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran backs any initiative and measure in the international arena to support the oppressed Palestinian people and counter and slam the Zionist regime’s genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza.”

Furthermore, the top Iranian diplomat expressed satisfaction with Iran’s full membership in the BRICS during South Africa’s tenure as the head of the economic group. He added that the interaction and cooperation between the two countries in international assemblies and multilateral mechanisms such as BRICS should continue in order to defend and protect the rights of independent countries as well as the Palestinian people’s rights.

Expressing his satisfaction with his maiden trip to Iran, the South African foreign minister congratulated Iran for successfully holding the presidential election. He said his presence as the special envoy of the South African government and President Cyril Ramaphosa in President Pezeshkian’s swearing-in ceremony indicates his country’s strong will to continue boosting and promoting ties between Tehran and Pretoria.

He also added his country is willing to step up relations between the two countries, especially in the economic and commercial fields, bolster cultural and people-to-people communications and cooperation, and expand international interactions and cooperation within the framework of The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Lamola also stressed on consultations and boosting common stances in the fight against genocide in Gaza.