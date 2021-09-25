Iran Pres. Sends Condolence Message on Demise of Brave Teen Burnt to Death

The Iranian president has expressed condolences on the demise of a teenage boy who lost his life due to severe burns which he suffered after saving two of his compatriots from a raging blaze.

In a message, Ebrahim Raeisi said Ali Landi will always be remembered as a national hero.

“The passing of my dear son, Ali Landi, this brave young boy from [the Iranian town of] Izeh, caused pain and sorrow,” said Raeisi.

“The name of this dear teenager, who bravely ventured into the fire to save two humans, will be registered among the heroes of this land,” he added.

“I express condolences on the sorrowful death of our dear child and I ask God Almighty to bestow patience and consolation upon his survivors,” he noted.

Landi was rushed to hospital due to severe burns after he saved two people from a fire, but passed away due to the severity of his injuries.

