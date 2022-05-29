Iran predicts injection of 4th Covid vaccine shot in months

The official said citizens over the age of 70 and those with health conditions like heart and kidney diseases or diabetes as well as people with chronic diseases of the immune system must show up at vaccination centers to get the fourth shot of the Covid jab.

Thanks to the nationwide vaccination campaign, Iran has been experiencing a downward trend in Coronavirus deaths and infections.

The number of daily deaths has been single-digit in the country for the past two weeks.

Officials also believe that apart from the vaccination process, people’s observance of health protocols can be credited for the declining number of deaths and infections