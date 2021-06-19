Iran, Poland Enjoy Longstanding Relations: Zarif

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met his Polish counterpart in the Turkish city of Antalya.

in the Saturday meeting, Zarif highlighted the longstanding relations between Tehran and Warsaw, and underlined the continuation of all-out economic, cultural and political relations between the two countries.

The Polish top diplomat, in turn, highlighted the long history of ties between the two sides, and expressed Poland’s preparedness to develop its ties with Iran in bilateral fields and in international organisations.