The Mausoleum of Sheikh Safi was first built by his son after Sheikh Safi’s death. It is one of the most important historical sites of the city of Ardabil, which in terms of architecture and tilework is a masterpiece. This site is one of the most attractive historical works of the Safavid dynasty that was registered on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2010.

Here are the photos of this historical tourist attraction retrieved from Tasnim News Agency: