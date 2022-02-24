Iran Parliament Presiding Board annuls approval of internet bill

The Presiding Board has cited formal flaws in the process to review the bill as the reason for its cancelation.

The Presiding Board’ speaker has said that as the parliament is currently intensively reviewing next year’s budget bill, any decision to resume reviewing the Cyberspace Services Regulatory System plan will be postponed until after the budget is approved.

The bill has caused controversy in Iran with some business groups and internet users warning it would harm online freedoms.

Proponents say however that the main goal of the legislation is to introduce protections against harmful content and to support Iranian businesses.