Thursday, February 24, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveLegalLawPoliticsParliament

Iran Parliament Presiding Board annuls approval of internet bill

By Ehsan Ghasri
The Iranian Parliament’s Presiding Board has annulled a decision by a special joint committee to approve a controversial piece of legislation to regulate online activity.

The Presiding Board has cited formal flaws in the process to review the bill as the reason for its cancelation.

The Presiding Board’ speaker has said that as the parliament is currently intensively reviewing next year’s budget bill, any decision to resume reviewing the Cyberspace Services Regulatory System plan will be postponed until after the budget is approved.

The bill has caused controversy in Iran with some business groups and internet users warning it would harm online freedoms.

Proponents say however that the main goal of the legislation is to introduce protections against harmful content and to support Iranian businesses.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran Sanctions

Editor Picks