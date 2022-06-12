Sunday, June 12, 2022
IFP ExclusivePoliticsNuclear

MP: Iran Parliament to consider suspension of NPT membership

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Parliament

The spokesman for the Iranian parliament's national security and foreign policy commission has said the legislative body will look into suspension of Iran's membership in the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini said Iran must also impose restrictions on visits by the IAEA’s Director General Rafael Grossi.

He was referring to the IAEA recent anti-Iran resolution that was approved following the Agency’s visit to Israel.

The MP noted that Grossi’s trips not only did not bring good but they also were counterproductive.

Abbaszadeh added that Iran is continuing the Vienna talks only for the purpose of achieving its goals and national interests. If the talks do not produce any results, Iran will not insist on the continuation of the negotiations.

Iranian officials are angry at the International Atomic Energy Agency over its recent anti-Iran resolution that had been drafted by the US and the European troika. They are also highly critical of Grossi over his recent report on Iran and his visit to occupied Palestine and meetings with Zionist regime officials.

Iran says Grossi’s visit and his anti-Iran actions have reduced the IAEA to a political and biased organization.

