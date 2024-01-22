Monday, January 22, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveAsiaFeatured NewsForeign PolicySecurity

Iran, Pakistan agree to reinstate envoys following tit-for-tat attacks

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian and Pakistani Foreign Ministries announced in a joint statement on Monday that Tehran and Islamabad have agreed to send back their ambassadors to the capitals of the two countries within days.

It comes after the exchange of missile and drone attacks by the Iranian and Pakistani armed forces last week, raised fears of further instability and insecurity in the region.

Following a phone conversation between the foreign ministers of Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, both sides agreed that the ambassadors of the two countries will return to their places of mission by January 26, 2024, according to a joint statement by the Foreign Ministries of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan .

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will travel to Pakistan at an invitation by his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani on January 29, 2024.

Last week, Iran and Pakistan launched attacks across their border into each other’s territory.

Both stressed they are targeting armed groups and cited “national security” for their actions.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks