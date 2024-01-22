Iran, Pakistan agree to reinstate envoys following tit-for-tat attacks

It comes after the exchange of missile and drone attacks by the Iranian and Pakistani armed forces last week, raised fears of further instability and insecurity in the region.

Following a phone conversation between the foreign ministers of Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, both sides agreed that the ambassadors of the two countries will return to their places of mission by January 26, 2024, according to a joint statement by the Foreign Ministries of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan .

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will travel to Pakistan at an invitation by his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani on January 29, 2024.

Last week, Iran and Pakistan launched attacks across their border into each other’s territory.

Both stressed they are targeting armed groups and cited “national security” for their actions.