Thursday, August 3, 2023
Iran, Pakistan FMs ink 5-year cooperation document

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hossein Amir Abdollahian Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

The Iranian Foreign Minister, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, said the completion of the Iran-Pakistan gas project is in line with the interests of the people of Iran and Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference with his Pakistani counterpart on Thursday, Amirabdollahian noted: “Tehran is fully prepared to implement and finalize the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline.”

For his part, Pakistan’s top diplomat said Islamabad and Tehran have reached good agreements on the humanitarian issue of prisoner swap.

At the end of the negotiations between the foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan, the document of the 5-year strategic plan of business partnership between the two countries was signed.

During the visit, the document of the third meeting of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Investment Committee as well as the economic and commercial cooperation protocol of the two countries were signed by the relevant officials in the presence of the foreign ministers.

