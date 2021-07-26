Iran Opens First Specialized Centre for Innovation in Nuclear Industry

Iran has inaugurated Rasa Innovation and Technology Centre, the country’s first specialized innovation centre for nuclear industry, which aims at commercializing the achievements of Iranian nuclear scientists.

The centre was launched in a ceremony at the presence of head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi and Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari.

Launching of the centre is the first step for Iran to shape its innovation biome in the nuclear industry and support the development of innovation in the field.

The centre is expected to help the expansion of the civilian applications of the nuclear technology in the fields of medicine, agriculture and industry, among other sectors.