Top Iran official warns Taliban not to ‘misunderstand Tehran’s good-neighborliness policy’

In a tweet, Mohsen Mansouri, vice-president and head of the administrative affairs at the president’s office, cautioned the caretaker government in Kabul not to “misunderstand” the Iranian policy of good neighborliness.”

“The follow-up on the Helmand water rights will go on until results are achieved,” he said.

During a visit to Sistan and Baluchestan Province, President Raisi sternly warned the Taliban that they will have to accept the repercussions of refusing to allow Iran access to its share of water from the Helmand River.

Tensions have been escalating between Iran and Afghanistan over the Taliban’s violations of the 1973 treaty on shared water resources.

As per the provisions of the treaty, Afghanistan is bound to release 820 million cubic meters of water from the river, but Iranian authorities have repeatedly said that Kabul has been withholding its share.

In a statement on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry warned that Tehran will not hesitate to use pressure to make the Taliban respect the water rights of Iran.