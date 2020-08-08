Iran Official Hails Journalists’ Efforts to ‘Make Untold Stories Heard’

The spokesman for the Iranian government has appreciated efforts by journalists who, he said, are the ones that can render foreign propaganda campaigns ineffective.

Ali Rabiei made the comment in a message marking the National Journalists’ Day.

“We commemorate the Journalists’ Day at a time when Iran’s society and journalists’ community are going through the most complicated and toughest times in modern history,” he said in his message.

“Never ever has the Iranian society been exposed to such mental turbulence,” he added.

He said hegemonic powers are making “huge media investments” to trigger mental collapse and break the society’s resistance.

“Sanctions, the high paper and publishing costs coupled with unemployment along with the coronavirus-stricken economy have all gripped freelance and independent journalism,” he added.

He then urged journalists to make untold stories heard and boost public trust in order to help overcome problems.