Iran Nursing Association chief criticizes President Raisi over comments about Covid

Raisi had quoted the president of Gilan University of Medical Science as saying Basij volunteer forces were reaching the healthcare staff how to pacify people during the fight against the virus.

Now Mohammad Mirzabeigi, Director of the Nursing Association is urging the president to apologize to defenders of people’s health who made many sacrifices during the Covid pandemic.

Mirzabeigi said nobody denies that Basij forces did a great job in the fight against the Coronavirus but this is tantamount to downplaying the efforts of the healthcare workers.

Mirzabeigi also criticized the president of Gilan University of Medical Science, describing his remark as “nonsense”.

Covid-19 reached Iran over two years ago. According to the Health Ministry, the disease has killed 141,370 so far including hundreds of healthcare staff. Over 700 people died daily during the pandemic peak just a few months ago.

While treating Covid patients, the healthcare also pushed ahead with a nationwide vaccination campaign that has so far seen the double-inoculation of 90 percent of the population of over 85 million.

This comes as Iran has experienced no deaths from the disease several days in the past couple of weeks.

President Raisi in other parts of his comments also thanked the Iranian people in the fight against Coronavirus.