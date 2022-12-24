Had Iran been after nukes, it could’ve built them by last year: Iranian team advisor

In an interview with RT, Mohammad Marandi, a professor at Tehran University, said the Western countries have been lying in their claims during the Vienna negotiations about the progress of Tehran’s nuclear program toward a dangerous point.

“During the Vienna nuclear negotiations, Western regimes constantly claimed Iran’s nuclear program was “reaching a point of no return.” Months have passed since the talks & the west is silent. Why? They were lying,” he said.

“If Iran wanted a nuclear weapon, it would have made [it] one year ago,” he added.

“It (Iran) has had that capability for many years now, but it decided not to do so.”

Talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal remain at an impasse over what Tehran describes as Washington’s reluctance to effectively abandon its “maximum pressure” policy on Iran and provide guarantees that it won’t violate the agreement again.

The United States unilaterally pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, under then-President Donald Trump, claiming that the agreement cannot prevent Tehran from developing nukes.