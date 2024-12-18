Iran defends nuclear enrichment program against IAEA criticism

The assertion by Kazem Gharibabadi came on Tuesday night in response to remarks made by the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, who claimed that “Iran is enriching uranium close to military levels and is rapidly moving towards becoming a nuclear state.”

Grossi also suggested that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear agreement is no longer relevant and requires a new framework.

In a tweet on X, Gharibabadi countered, stating that the IAEA chief should rely on factual and technical reports from agency inspectors rather than hypothetical scenarios.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister emphasized that Iran’s peaceful use of nuclear energy, including enrichment, is recognized internationally.

Criticizing Grossi’s remarks as politically charged, Gharibabadi highlighted that the failure of JCPOA parties to meet their commitments and the US’s unilateral withdrawal from the deal are the root causes of the current situation.

He stressed that constructive dialogue based on mutual respect and balanced commitments, including lifting sanctions, is the sustainable solution.