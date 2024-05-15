Iran nuclear chief: Half of outstanding issues with IAEA settled

Addressing reports after a weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said the issues were resolved in the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s recent visit to Iran.

The UN’s atomic agency is suspicious of existence of undeclared nuclear material in Iran’s nuclear sites, an issue Iran has dismissed on several occasions.

As recently pointed out by Grossi, Eslami said the joint statement signed by Iran and the IAEA on March 4, 2023 is still a valid basis and framework for talks on the remaining issues.

The IAEA chief took a trip to Iran earlier this month to hold talks with Iranian officials and take part in Iran’s first international conference on nuclear sciences and technologies held in the central city of Isfahan.

Also in other comments, Eslami hailed the conference, which hosted participants from 22 countries with hundreds of papers, as a success, saying, “For the first time, we managed to convey Iran’s voice in the nuclear field to all parts of the world.”