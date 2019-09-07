Iran Now Self-Sufficient in Building Industrial Robots

The robots have been designed and produced and become operational in Iran, measure up to the latest standards and are ready to be exported.

One of the key developments underway in Iran in different technological domains is to domestically develop state-of-the-art technologies utilized across the globe. Accordingly, an Iranian firm has managed to domestically develop modern technologies by producing research-laboratory equipment needed to make industrial robots and control panels. At the moment, three types of industrial robots have been designed, developed and put into operation by Iranian experts. They measure up to international standards and ready to be exported.

The Qeshm Voltage company, which was the automation and drive agent of the German company Siemens, began its work with this multinational conglomerate. Over years of its operation, Qeshm Voltage began to realize the needs of the Iranian society, from the need for aftersales technical services for sold equipment to offering training on automation in different industries due to a shortage of automated machines. Accordingly, automation training programs got underway in various industries. Currently, some 2000 engineers are trained in short-term courses and receive local and international certificates.

For instance, certain controllers are installed in systems handling the process of oil and gas production. If engineers want to operate these controllers, they first need to receive PLC control system training, which is offered by this company.

Presently, it is possible to offer training inside the country for all controller systems in accordance with international standards. Therefore, engineers in the fields of power control, mechanics, the oil and gas industry, the petrochemical industry, the cement industry, the auto industry, etc., receive training after which they can easily detect and monitor faults when confronting real systems and can even change or add parts to the system.

Moreover, as for the production of research and educational equipment, real models of equipment have been developed in the form of simulation and on a smaller scale (automatic or small factory systems). They are of standard quality and offered at a lower price compared to similar foreign-made equipment.

Today in Iran, the company has the latest internationally-approved technologies which share with neighbouring countries as well as nations in the Middle East.

Among items which are attractive to neighbouring states are industrial robots, service-educational sets provided in the projects sector (installation and operation), and production of interactive software.