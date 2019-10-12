Iran Not to Sit for Talks with Saudis on Behalf of Yemenis

Ali Rabiei said Islamabad is one of several governments that have been trying to act as an intermediary between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

“Several countries have tried, in good faith, to mediate a détente between Tehran and Riyadh, and some of them have carried messages from the Saudis. At the public level, at least, the Pakistani premier officially announced that the Saudi Crown Prince had asked him to talk with the Iranian president about the Saudis,” said Rabiei.

He further touched upon remarks by Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir who had said the Saudi king had not talked to Iran about Yemen and would not do so, and that the issue of Yemen was completely related to Yemenis.

“We do not deem it necessary to enter into talks with Saudi Arabia on behalf of the Yemenis or in their absence because we are sure that the Yemenis are well capable of defending their rights in diplomatic negotiations with other countries,” he added.

“Moreover, Iran has stressed from the outset and still emphasizes that the way to establish peace in Yemen is to hold intra-Yemeni talks,” he said.

“But the Saudi minister, who has said the issue of Yemen is completely related to Yemenis, should be asked how the Saudi-led aggression against Yemen can be justified. How is it that they have intervened in an issue which is related to Yemenis themselves and have imposed a deadly war on them?” he said.

Imran Khan is due in Tehran on Saturday, October 12, 2019, in a bid to pursue the mediation initiative, and it remains to be seen what developments will unfold in Tehran-Riyadh relations accordingly.