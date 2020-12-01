Iran Not to Give IAEA Any Access beyond NPT: Spokesman

Iran Sees 'Positive Outlook' for Ties with IAEA after Latest Report

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says the Islamic Republic has not provided the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with any access beyond the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and won’t do so in the future.

“Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA is within the framework of NPT and our commitments,” Khatibzadeh said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

“We haven’t given them any further access and won’t do so,” he underlined.

“Our interaction with the IAEA so far has been a technical and respectful one despite certain differences,” he noted. 

He said Iran has always cautioned the IAEA about certain irresponsible behaviours. 

“We hope the IAEA’s new approach would remain a technical and professional one. Until then, we’ll continue our relation with the IAEA based on the same framework,” he added.

