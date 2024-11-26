IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsNuclear

Iran says to launch new set of centrifuges amidst constructive engagement

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran nuclear program

The spokeswoman for the Iranian government announced that Iran plans to launch a new set of centrifuges, stressing that the country’s interactions with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will continue within the framework of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Fatemeh Mohajerani stated in a press conference on Tuesday, “The development of new centrifuges is a natural step, as Iran is committed to the peaceful use of nuclear energy and the protection of its people’s rights.”

Although widely believed to be the case, she did not mention any relevance between the decision to step up nuclear activities and a recent anti-Iran resolution issued by the IAEA’s Board of Governors.

Asked about the possibility of bilateral negotiations with the US to iron out differences, Mohajerani said, “The government will consider any proposal that aligns with Iran’s interests.”

However, she stressed that dialogue requires respect and trust-building, which must be demonstrated through actions, not just words, and criticized Western countries, particularly the US, for their repeated breaches of trust.

Meanwhile, Mohajerani highlighted the government’s efforts to repatriate undocumented Afghan immigrants, saying 751,000 individuals have been returned to their home country since mid-March 2023, with 320,000 of them repatriated during the current administration.

