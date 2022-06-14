Iranian FM: New package proposed to resolve differences at Vienna talks

Amirabdollahian added that the US insisted on the approval of the recent resolution against Tehran at the IAEA with the aim of exerting pressure on Iran and extracting concessions from the country. He described the resolution as hollow.

The top diplomat also said Iran intensified its nuclear activities while notifying the IAEA of its move before the approval of the resolution at the Board of Governors.

He noted that despite this, Iran will not shy away from talks and it’s exchanging messages with the other side through EU Foreign Policy Chief Josef Borrell and his deputy Enrique Mora.

Amirabdollahian said during the exchange of messages with the US and also through the talks with the P4+1 group, Iran proved that it is open to talks, acts logically and is ready to reach a good, robust and lasting agreement.

Amirabdollahian also spoke about the situation in Yemen. He said Iran supports the continuation of the truce in Yemen and wants the siege of the country to be completely lifted.

He further called for talks between Yemeni factions to resolve their differences.

On the Palestinian issue, the foreign minister underlined the need for the formation of a Palestinian state with al-Quds as its capital.

He expressed hope that in the face of provocative moves by the fake Zionist regime, Muslim nations maintain their unity.

Amirabdollahian also reaffirmed Iran’s policy to support the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

He voiced hope that Afghanistan will move toward peace and stability.