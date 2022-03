In the meeting, the two sides exchanged views about the latest situation of the sanctions removal talks in Vienna and the remaining issues.

Iran’s top negotiator noted the Islamic Republic’s seriousness and determination to finalize a deal in Vienna, saying if the US side is realistic, a deal is achievable. Enrique Mora for his part gave Bagheri a report on his latest consultations with the other sides.

Bagheri and Mora will continue their close consultations and contacts in the coming days.