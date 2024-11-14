Iran says will not negotiate under pressure and intimidation

Araghchi made the remark in a post on his X account following his “important and straightforward” talks with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi in Tehran on Thursday.

“The ball is in the EU/E3 court. Willing to negotiate based on our national interest & our inalienable rights, but NOT ready to negotiate under pressure and intimidation,” the top Iranian diplomat wrote.

Araghchi, who was among chief negotiators in the nuclear talks between Tehran and major powers that resulted in the 2015 nuclear deal — formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), emphasized that Iran, as a committed member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), will continue its full cooperation with the IAEA.

“Differences can be resolved through cooperation and dialogue. We agreed to proceed with courage and good will,” he wrote.

The Iranian foreign minister added that his country has never left the negotiating table over its peaceful nuclear program.

Grossi arrived in Tehran Wednesday night at the head of a delegation to negotiate with top Iranian nuclear and political officials.

The trip, a continuation of interactions between Iran and the IAEA, is in line with the joint statement issued during Grossi’s visit to Tehran on March 4, 2023.

In their joint statement, Tehran and the UN nuclear agency recognized that bilateral positive engagements can pave the way for wider agreements among state parties.

They also agreed that bilateral interactions will be carried out in a spirit of collaboration, and in full conformity with the competencies of the IAEA and the rights and obligations of Iran based on the comprehensive safeguards agreement.