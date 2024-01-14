Iran: Natural gas exports to Iraq underway as planned

“Iran exports natural gas to Iraq through 2 exchange points. Under an agreement reached two months ago, one of the exchange points was put out of service at the beginning of 2024 for the periodical calibration process, and at the moment, exports are taking place through the second point as agreed,” said an official with the National Iranian Gas Company.

“The implementation of calibration work in the process of exports is something usual and has been done before, too, and is not limited to gas exports to Iraq,” the official explained.

Under an agreement between the two countries, Iran exports up to 50 million cubic meters of natural gas to neighboring Iraq per day.