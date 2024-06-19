Iran’s national volleyball team climbs up 2 spots in world ranking

ISNA news agency said the third week of the 2024 Nations League’s preliminary stage started on Tuesday, June 18 in the cities of Ljubljana in Slovenia (fifth group) and Manila in the Philippines (sixth group).

The Iranian national volleyball team played in the first match on Wednesday (June 19) against the US and won 3-2.

The Iranian national team that were ranked 17th with 177.73 points before this match, gained 12.38 points after defeating the US.

Iran’s national volleyball team are currently in 15th place in the World Volleyball Federation ranking with 190.11 points and have temporarily surpassed the national teams of Turkey and Belgium.

The Iranian team will face the Netherlands at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, in their 10th match in the 2024 Nations League.