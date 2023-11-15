Iran National Taekwondo Team win the World Cup

The competitions are udnerway in the Hall 6 of the giant Kintex 2 exhibition center in Goyang, South Korea where 96 taekwondo players are competing.

The Iranian men’s national team defeated Australia in the final with the lineup of Mirhashem Hosseini, Amir Mohammad Bakhshi and Abolfazl Abbasi in 2 rounds.

The Iranian team also beat down the South Korean one 2-1 in the first match and then defeated Brazil 2-0, advancing to the final faceoff.

Eight teams including Iran, Australia, Ivory Coast, Morocco, South Korea, Brazil, China and Mexico competed with each other in the men’s division.