Iran’s national Taekwondo team stand on top of Asia

The glory in the 26th edition of the games, held in Vietnam, comes to Iran after eight years.

Mehdi Haj Moussaei in -58 kg, Mohammad Hossein Yazdani in -87 kg and Arian Salimi in +87 kg won gold medals, Ali Khosh Ravesh in -80 kg and Mehran Barkhodari in -87 kg bagged silver medals and Abolfazl Zandi in -58 kg and Matin Rezaei in -63 kg won bronze medals in the bout.

South Korea, Uzbekistan, and Saudi Arabia were ranked second to fourth.

In Iran’s women’s team, Melika Mirhosseini and Saeedeh Nasiri won a bronze medal each.