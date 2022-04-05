Iran MPs urge President Raisi to secure strong guarantees from US in Vienna talks

190 MPs have so far signed the letter that calls for respect for Iran’s previously-announced redlines and securing of national interests in the nuclear talks.

Talks in Vienna for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal were suspended last month.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian says involved parties are close to an agreement, but the ball is in the US’s court to make the required political decisions.

The full removal of anti-Iran sanctions and the guarantees, Tehran has sought to ensure Washington does not unilaterally walk out of the accord again, reportedly remain the sticking points.

The US under former President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, in 2018 leaving the internationally recognized accord in tatters. Until recently, Iran and the P4+1 group of countries, namely Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany, have been in intensive talks in Vienna to revitalize the deal and pave the way for the possible US return to the JCPOA.