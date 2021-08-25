Iran MPs approve all Raisi’s cabinet picks but one

Iran’s Parliament confirms all of President Ebrahim Raisi’s picks for cabinet posts but the proposed Minister of Education, Hossein Baghgoli.
The president himself defended the proposed ministers for two and a half hours before the final voting.
The table below shows the names of all ministers along with the votes lawmakers cast for them.
|Number
|Name and Surname
|Ministry of
|Yes
|No
|Abstention
|Void and Blank
|1
|Hossein Baghgoli
|Education
|76
|193
|18
|2
|Issa Zarepour
|Communications and IT
|256
|17
|10
|3
|Seyyed Esmaeil Khatib
|Intelligence
|222
|48
|17
|4
|Seyyed Ehsan Khandouzi
|Economic Affairs and Finance
|254
|25
|8
|5
|Hossein Amir Abdollahian
|Foreign Affairs
|270
|10
|6
|6
|Bahram Einollahi
|Health
|214
|55
|15
|7
|Hojatollah Abdolmaleki
|Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare
|191
|77
|13
|5
|8
|Seyyed Javad Sadatinejad
|Agricultural Jihad
|253
|27
|4
|9
|Amin Hossein Rahimi
|Justice
|277
|5
|3
|10
|Mohammad Reza Ashtiani
|Defense and Armed Forces Logistics
|274
|4
|4
|2
|11
|Rostam Ghassemi
|Roads and urban Development
|267
|14
|4
|12
|Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin
|Industry, Mines and Trade
|205
|60
|14
|6
|13
|Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili
|Culture and Islamic Guidance
|181
|77
|28
|14
|Ahmad Vahidi
|Interior
|266
|16
|3
|15
|Mohammad Ali Zolfi Gol
|Science, Research and Technology
|210
|56
|19
|16
|Seyyed Ezatollah Zarghami
|Cultural Heritage, Handicraft and Tourism
|262
|13
|6
|5
|17
|Javad Owji
|Oil
|198
|70
|18
|18
|Ali Akbar Mehrabian
|Energy
|220
|47
|15
|3
|19
|Seyyed Hamid Sajjadi
|Sports and Youth
|165
|108
|13