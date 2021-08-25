Iran MPs approve all Raisi’s cabinet picks but one

Iran’s Parliament confirms all of President Ebrahim Raisi’s picks for cabinet posts but the proposed Minister of Education, Hossein Baghgoli.

The president himself defended the proposed ministers for two and a half hours before the final voting.

The table below shows the names of all ministers along with the votes lawmakers cast for them.

Number Name and Surname Ministry of Yes No Abstention Void and Blank 1 Hossein Baghgoli Education 76 193 18 2 Issa Zarepour Communications and IT 256 17 10 3 Seyyed Esmaeil Khatib Intelligence 222 48 17 4 Seyyed Ehsan Khandouzi Economic Affairs and Finance 254 25 8 5 Hossein Amir Abdollahian Foreign Affairs 270 10 6 6 Bahram Einollahi Health 214 55 15 7 Hojatollah Abdolmaleki Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare 191 77 13 5 8 Seyyed Javad Sadatinejad Agricultural Jihad 253 27 4 9 Amin Hossein Rahimi Justice 277 5 3 10 Mohammad Reza Ashtiani Defense and Armed Forces Logistics 274 4 4 2 11 Rostam Ghassemi Roads and urban Development 267 14 4 12 Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin Industry, Mines and Trade 205 60 14 6 13 Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili Culture and Islamic Guidance 181 77 28 14 Ahmad Vahidi Interior 266 16 3 15 Mohammad Ali Zolfi Gol Science, Research and Technology 210 56 19 16 Seyyed Ezatollah Zarghami Cultural Heritage, Handicraft and Tourism 262 13 6 5 17 Javad Owji Oil 198 70 18 18 Ali Akbar Mehrabian Energy 220 47 15 3 19 Seyyed Hamid Sajjadi Sports and Youth 165 108 13