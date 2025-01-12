Beirut finalizing deployment in southern Lebanon under ceasefire terms

“The army units are completing their deployment in Ras al-Naqoura, Alma al-Shaab, al-Dhahira, Tayr Harfa, and Majdel Zoun in the Tyre district,” the Lebanese army said in a statement, adding that units also deployed in the towns of Aitaroun, Bint Jbeil, al-Salehni, and al-Qaouzah in the Bint Jbeil district.

“The Lebanese army is working to strengthen its deployment and secure important points” in the southern towns, the statement read.

It noted that forces are moving in southern Lebanon “in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the five-member committee supervising the cease-fire agreement.”

The five-member committee includes representatives from the US, France, Lebanon, Israel, and UNIFIL.

Lebanese authorities, however, have reported more than 455 Israeli violations of the cease-fire, including the deaths of 37 people, since the deal came into force on Nov. 27.

The cease-fire agreement aimed to end over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah group since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line – a de facto border – in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel’s onslaught against Lebanon began on Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,068 people have been killed, including women, children, and health workers, while 16,668 others have been injured.