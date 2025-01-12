Iran stages new exercises to protect nuclear sites

The drills – dubbed Eqtedar or “might” in Farsi – began on Sunday in completely real battlefield environments, with the air defense force of the Army playing a central role under the command of the country’s integrated air defense network.

It features offensive and defensive missions by missile, radar, electronic warfare, electronic intelligence and reconnaissance units, as well as deception systems of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force, along with the Air Force’s manned and unmanned aircraft.

During the drills, the Air Defense Force will defend critical sites against simulated aerial and missile attacks.

It will also conduct reconnaissance, identification, interception, and engagement operations against mocked enemy and repel offensive assaults.

In the first phase of the exercises, the Air Defense Force destroyed invading unmanned aircraft using Khordad 15 and Talash systems.

It also practiced passive defense scenarios and tactical movement of defense systems, in addition to testing the mobility and fire tactics of missile systems.

Meanwhile, an aerial interception operation took place using the manned aircraft belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force.

The exercises aim to evaluate the operational effectiveness and combat readiness of the air defense systems against potential enemy assaults.

They also seek to assess both tactical and technical performance in battlefield conditions, as well as the practice of passive defense for air defense systems.

The drills are part of nationwide exercises, the first phase of which began last week in the air defense zone of the Natanz nuclear facility under the orders of the air defense headquarters commander, national broadcaster IRIB said.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) air forces, the report said, were undertaking “an all-out point defense” of the site “against a multitude of air threats in tough electronic warfare conditions”.

IRGC spokesman Ali Muhammad Naini stated the drills, which will also cover other parts of Iran until mid-March, are being conducted in response to “new security threats”.

Several branches of the IRGC, including the navy and the paramilitary Basij forces, will also take part in the exercises, he added.

Last month, US news website Axios reported that White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan had presented President Joe Biden with options for a potential US strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities before January 20, when Donald Trump takes office.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei lambasted the reports, saying threats against the country’s nuclear facilities are “a gross violation of international law”.

Members of Trump’s incoming administration have vowed to resume the former president’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

According to Gen. Naeini, about 30 land, air and maritime drills have commenced across six western and southern provinces and will continue until mid-March.

“The number of drills has almost doubled this year compared to last year, in response to the evolving threat landscape,” Naeini was quoted as saying on the sidelines of a press briefing in Tehran.

“These exercises are significantly larger in scope and sophistication, featuring new weaponry and expanded participation of brigades engaged in realistic operations.”

The largest maritime exercise is set to take place in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint through which one-third of the world’s oil supply is shipped.

“The enemy is displaying false enthusiasm while misinterpreting the situation, trying to portray the Islamic Republic as weakened,” Naeini told reporters, adding, “Iran has been preparing for complex, large-scale conflicts and remains confident in its deterrent capabilities.”

On Friday, 110,000 members of the Basij forces marched in Tehran.

“We have considered all possible scenarios and are conducting realistic and proportionate exercises,” Naeini continued.

“The Islamic Republic will not initiate any war in the region but will respond decisively to any threats.”