Israeli military adjusts combat strategy in northern Gaza after heavy losses: Report

Four soldiers were killed and six others injured, including two critically, in a bomb explosion in Beit Hanoun on Saturday.

“This incident prompted the Gaza Division to conduct a rapid investigation and change its combat strategy,” Maariv daily said.

According to the newspaper, at least 11 soldiers were killed and 20 others injured since the start of the army’s military operation in Beit Hanoun two weeks ago.

Maariv claimed that the Palestinian group Hamas is using tactics such as deploying surveillance cameras to monitor Israeli troop movements, booby-trapping homes and roads, and creating defensive positions for anti-tank missiles and sniper fire.

“The Israeli army intends to change the routine of continuous movement of troops to make it difficult for Hamas fighters to attack its forces, and to resort to night movements, a tactic that the Israeli army has an advantage,” it added.

Israel has continued a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza since Oct. 5, 2024 to allegedly prevent Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no sufficient humanitarian aid including food, medicine, and fuel has been allowed into the area, leaving the remaining population on the verge of imminent famine.

Overall, Israel has killed more than 46,500 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.