Iran MP: Nuclear deal rival talks likely to resume in near future

Shahriyar Heydari, who sits on the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said, in an interview with Shafaghna, that the latest regional developments and Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) indicate that the talks on revitalizing the nuclear deal will resume either in Vienna or a third country.

The parties to the nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), expressed readiness to re-join the negotiations, he added.

The lawmaker said a series of factors such as the US elections, as well the reservations of Iran and other negotiating parties had delayed the revival of the JCPOA.

“Despite the fact that we do not have direct negotiations with America, this country has tried to have an active presence on the sidelines of the JCPOA,” he said.

“America demanded direct negotiations with Iran, which was not rejected. We requested negotiations in the framework of the JCPOA, and after the JCPOA [bears fruit], if America regrets its past, we are also open to the establishment of embassies,” he claimed.