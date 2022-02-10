Iran minister: Children account for 20% of infections in new Covid wave

“During the sixth wave with Omicron, 20% of the infected are children, so we must take care of children, especially those under two years old, because the coronavirus is very dangerous for them, and if someone has cold symptoms, they should avoid contact with children,” the Iranian health minister explained.

“One of our tasks was to boost the people’s immunity which we did through vaccination; Omicrons is everywhere in the world and its spread cannot be stopped…to this date, 135 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country. 90% of the target population has received one dose, 80% two doses and 27% three doses of coronavirus vaccine,” Einollahi added.

He warned that the current wave of the disease will reach its peak in two to three weeks, urging people to observe health protocols.

On Thursday, Iran’s Health Ministry reported130 more Covid-19 deaths as the new variant of the virus spreads across the country.

The latest fatalities take the official death toll from the respiratory disease to 133,294.

The Ministry also announced that over 33,000 new infection cases had been detected over the past 24 hours with 120 cities declared coronavirus red zones.