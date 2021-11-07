Iran minister calls for observing health protocols to avoid another Covid wave

The vaccination process continues in Iran with healthcare workers having administered another 638,000 doses of Covid vaccine to people over the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses so far given in the country stands at 94,201,273. Meanwhile, 38,893,839 people have received the second dose.

The injection of the third dose, known as the booster shot, is also underway. 178,906 people have received the booster shot.

Over the past 24 hours, from Saturday to Sunday, 126 people died of the Coronavirus, pushing the total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 127,299. Over the period 7,554 new infection cases have been reported.

Currently, 33 cities across Iran are marked red, which means risk from Covid is at its highest level there. This is while 100 ones are blue, the lowest level of risk from Covid.

Iran’s Health Minister Bahram Einollahi says the cities turned red because people failed to observe health protocols there.

Einollahi said given the cold season has arrived, citizens must be watchful to avoid another escalation of Covid. He warned that a new wave of the disease has started worldwide and the number of new infections and deaths are on the rise in countries like the US, Russia and Turkey.