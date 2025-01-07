Iran begins military exercise at Natanz nuclear facility

The operation, launched by the commander of the Air Defense Command Headquarters, aims to enhance the strategic readiness of Iran’s air defense units.

In the initial phase, the Air Defense Units of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace have been tasked with a critical mission to defend the Natanz nuclear site, known as the Martyr Ahmadi Roshan site.

The units are currently engaged in comprehensive defense operations against a variety of aerial threats, despite challenging electronic warfare conditions.