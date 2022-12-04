Top Iran military commander: Persian Gulf enjoys full security

During a visit to an airbase in Iran’s southern port city of Bushehr on Sunday, Major General Baqeri stated the presence of large fleets of extra-regional forces in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz has been reduced to a minimum compared to the past.

The top commander noted it proves that security prevails in the region with the Iranian Armed Forces acting mightily.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is in charge of the security of a major part of the Persian Gulf and is powerfully ensuring the security of its northern half, he added.

The general said the Iranian naval and aerial patrol units are present in the Persian Gulf around the clock and are protecting the security of trade vessels and fishing boats as well as oil, gas and petrochemical facilities.

In April 2020, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei highlighted the key role that Iran plays in maintaining security in the Persian Gulf, saying the presence of foreigners jeopardizes any initiative that could benefit regional people.

Iranian officials maintain that the security of the Persian Gulf region comes within the purview of the regional countries alone, dismissing the US claim of seeking security in the region.