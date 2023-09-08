Iran military commander thanks Iraqi armed forces, Hashd al-Sha’abi for Arbaeen security

In separate messages on Thursday, Major General Bagher thanked PMU head Falih al-Fayyadh and the Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army General Abdel Emir Yarallah for their efforts to provide security for millions of pilgrims of Arbaeen that marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, held on Wednesday.

The holy shrine of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the Iraqi city of Karbala hosts millions of pilgrims from across the world, including from Iran, every year on Arbaeen. The event has at times been targeted by terrorist attacks.

The top Iranian commander stated in his message that the procession of Arbaeen demonstrated that the spirit of justice and truth-seeking of the Ahl al-Bayt, the Prophet’s Household, is still alive among Muslims after centuries.

He also added that the Western powers have sought to cause rifts among the Islamic Ummah by supporting and backing terrorist groups in the past decade as they had done in the past centuries.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, however, noted that the steadfastness and efforts by Iran and Iraq have rendered the plots ineffective.