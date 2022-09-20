Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Iran says received messages showing IAEA wants to close its nuclear case

By IFP Editorial Staff
The director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran says it has received messages from the International Atomic Energy Agency that show the UN watchdog is going to close down the case of nuclear material in alleged Iranian sites.

Mohammad Eslami says he hopes the IAEA is sincere in its message and does not waste more time, warning that they cannot pressure Iran by such allegations.

Eslami added that the key point is that the current will for political pressure against Iran should be replaced by the political will to close down the case of the country at the IAEA.

The vice president noted that Iran is engaged in no unannounced nuclear activity and the country’s nuclear program is under the full supervision of the agency.

Eslami said Iran is subject to some 25 percent of the inspections the IAEA is conducting around the world, while hosting just around 2 percent of the global nuclear capacity.

He further said there are signs that Europeans have decided to close down Iran’s nuclear case, though he said this is aimed at getting a nuclear agreement that helps them buy time and weaken Iran.

The official stressed that they do not want Iran to have the full nuclear fuel cycle.

