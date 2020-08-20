Iran May Buy Russian Vaccine for COVID-19 If Approved by WHO

Iranian President’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi has unveiled plans for the purchase of any coronavirus vaccine approved by the World Health Organization, saying the new vaccine developed by Russia could be an option.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session on Wednesday, Vaezi said Iran will definitely purchase the coronavirus vaccine that is certified by the WHO.

On the possibility of buying the Russian vaccine, he said the Iranian Health Ministry is still evaluating the numerous vaccines produced in the world for coronavirus treatment.

While 28 vaccines have passed animal tests so far, Iran would be purchasing the vaccine that is approved by the WHO, although the country itself is developing the COVID-19 vaccine, Vaezi added.

“We need to assess the Russian vaccine to see if we’d purchase that vaccine or the other ones,” the president’s chief of staff noted.

Last week, Iran’s health minister said a number of vaccines for the novel coronavirus being developed inside the country have successfully passed the human tests and are ready for clinical trial.

On August 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country has become the first country to approve a vaccine offering “sustainable immunity” against the coronavirus.

Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Jagarian has also expressed his country’s readiness to supply Iran with the new vaccine.