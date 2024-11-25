Former Israeli DM to visit US despite ICC arrest warrant

Israel’s Army Radio reported that Gallant will hold talks with US security officials during his visit. No date was given for the planned visit.

On Thursday, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Gallant and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

According to ICC regulations, it does not conduct trials in absentia, where the defendants must be physically present in order for the case to begin.

As the Hague-based court has no police to enforce its warrants, it depends on its member states to implement its orders.

The White House announced Thursday that it rejects the ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant.

The warrants came as Israel’s genocidal offensive in Gaza recently entered its second year, having already killed over 44,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing and deliberate blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, pushing the population to the brink of starvation.