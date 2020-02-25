Iran-Made Nano-Spray Disinfects Wound Infections

Silver has long been considered as an antibacterial substance as it has antimicrobial behaviour and has a greaat ability to react to the cell membranes of bacteria or fungi.

Silver and its mineral compounds are ionised in the presence of water or body fluids and can react along with proteins, amino acid residues, free anions and receptors on the mammalian body and eukaryotic cell membranes.

Silver has little toxicity in the human body and has a minimal risk of respiratory and skin problems.

However, persistent exposure to silver can cause skin, eye problems, but by reducing the size of silver particles (silver nanoparticles in the colloid) this problem is resolved.

Given such features, it has been used in a spray made by an Iranian knowledge-based company for the treatment of infectious wounds. It can also be used for medical and antimicrobial applications, for use in textiles and hygiene products, and in the production of bio-pharmaceuticals, catalysts, optics and electronics.

This water-based spray is capable of eliminating all kinds of microorganisms and since this disinfectant spray contains silver nanoparticles, it has antibacterial properties and prevents the proliferation and growth of pathogenic microorganisms in the wound, thus preventing and curing the infection.

Due to the presence of silver nanoparticles, reactive oxygen is produced in this product which destroys the cell membrane of microorganisms.

This spray can affect warm positive and negative bacteria at the wound site. Unlike most ointments that cause irritation, burning, pain, and itching at the site, this spray is free of these side effects.