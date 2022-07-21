Thursday, July 21, 2022
Iran slams lethal air raid in northern Iraq

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Foreign Minister Spokesman Nasser Kanaani

The spokesperson of the Iranian foreign ministry has condemned the Wednesday shelling of the Iraqi city of Zakho, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of civilians.

Nasser Kanaani expressed his sympathy with the families of the victims as well as the Iraqi government and nation, stressing the Islamic Republic of Iran’s firm support for the stability and security of Iraq.

He added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the security of Iraq as its own and will not hesitate to provide any assistance in this regard.”

Nine tourists were killed in the deadly attack. The Iraqi prime minister has announced Thursday as a national mourning.

While some reports say Turkey is behind the deadly attack, Ankara has denied being involved in the shelling.

