Iran Leader: We might sit down with enemies, but won’t submit to bullying

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said “Sometimes we sit down for talks with the enemy and engage with it.

This is another matter. But we should not submit to the enemy’s bullying, as we haven’t so far, and we won’t, either, from now on,” he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei also said the US assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani only further strengthened the movement that he had set in motion.

The Leader said Washington was under the delusion that the martyrdom of General Soleimani would stop his struggles.

However, the he added, the US later found out that it had made a miscalculation as the slaying of the top commander only further promoted his campaign.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei added Washington’s profound animosity toward the Islamic Republic of Iran emanates from the religious nature of the country’s Establishment.

He said tyrants have always been opposed to movements and establishments with a religious foundation.

“The country’s independence, fighting corruption and tackling injustice are among the principles of the Revolution,” the Leader underlined.

“This is part of the country’s soft, extensive and diversified war,” he said.

The Leader made the comments on the anniversary of the January 9, 1978 uprising in Iran against the dictatorial rule of the then Iranian monarch, the Shah.